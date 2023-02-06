ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A court has found a Civil Rights leader and reverend not guilty after he was arrested and charged during a demonstration in Graham in 2020.

Reverend Gregory Drumwright was initially found guilty of resisting and obstruction of a public officer as well as failure to disperse in September of 2021.

Drumwright was among several people who ended up in jail after police pepper-sprayed a group of people during a March to the Polls event.

The conviction was appealed and a judge dismissed the failure to disperse count. On Monday, Drumwright was found not guilty on this final count.