‘Responsibility is the price of freedom’; High Point mayor calls for community to take greater COVID-19 precautions as some call for renewed mandates

High Point Mayor Jay Wagner

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point Mayor Jay Wagner did not mince words in his latest COVID-19 warning: “Many in Guilford County are calling for renewed mandates to combat the current surge. I do not believe in limiting your freedom with mandates, but responsibility is the price of freedom.”

The mayor is calling on the community to take additional safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19’s omicron variant.

“The City of High Point and Guilford County have seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the new Omicron variant,” Wagner said. “Although evidence shows that infections from Omicron are generally less severe than the Delta variant, the greatly increased numbers of Omicron cases are putting unsustainable stress on our health care systems. Increased infection rates are also putting added stress on our first responders and public safety officers.”

The mayor cites local health officials who he says predict that the latest wave of omicron cases could peak between Jan. 9 and 14

“As we begin our third year fighting COVID, I recognize that many of you are weary of the fight, but now is the time to redouble our efforts in protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our community,” Wagner said.

Wagner is specifically calling for the community to get vaccinated or boosted, limit large indoor gatherings, work from home if possible, wear a surgical KN-95 or N-95 mask when necessary, wash hands or use hand sanitizer often and physically distance from others whenever possible.