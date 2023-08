DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A resident of a home is being charged with arson after a home fire in Davidson County, according to Sheriff Richie Simmons.

Sheriff Simmons says that deputies responded to a structure fire on the 9500 block of Happy Hill Road.

Investigators determined that a resident of the home, Jason Koonts, intentionally set the fire.

Koonts has been taken into custody and is being charged with second-degree arson.