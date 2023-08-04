GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A member of Congress that was injured in a crash in Guilford County has offered an update on her condition.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Representative Kathy Manning confirmed she was involved in a crash, which canceled Manning’s scheduled appearance at a gun violence prevention roundtable in High Point.

On Friday, Manning’s office released more information about the extent of her injuries.

Following a serious car accident yesterday morning, Rep. Manning was released from the hospital with a broken sternum and a broken bone in her foot. Rep. Manning is recuperating well at home and will continue to work from home as she recovers. Rep. Manning’s staff member was also treated for non life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.



Rep. Manning is extremely grateful to the outstanding first responders and the extremely professional and kind staff at the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. She is very grateful for all the kind words, prayers, and well wishes she has received. Office of Rep. Kathy Manning

Crash involving Rep. Kathy Manning shuts down on U.S. 29 at River Road. (WGHP)

Around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, troopers arrived at the scene of a crash with a reported injury on US 29 at River Road in Guilford County.

Investigators say a vehicle was going north on US 29, Manning was a passenger in a second vehicle was going south on US 29 and a third vehicle was stopped at a red light on River Road at the intersection of US 29.

The driver of the first vehicle did not yield the right of way while making a left turn onto River Road and went into the path of the second vehicle, troopers say. The first vehicle then kept going and hit the third vehicle.

Manning and the driver of the vehicle she was in were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 34-year-old Graham man, was charged with failure to yield the right of way.