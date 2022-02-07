Rent prices going up in Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rent prices have rapidly increased in the Piedmont Triad. The price increase has forced some people, particularly young adults, to live at home with their parents.

A new rent report from Apartment Lists shows rent prices have increased more than 20% in Greensboro compared to early 2021.

“I’ve been wanting to move out for a while, and I can’t,” said Abigail Dillard, who has searched for an apartment in Greensboro over the past six months. “I love being here, but I know I can’t really find a place.”

Dillard currently lives at home with her mother.

“The older I get, the more I’m like OK, it’s time to go,” she said. “With the market right now, it’s just not possible.”

She’s an assistant manager at a restaurant and a full-time student at Guilford Technical Community College. She’s saving for a security deposit while juggling her bills.

“One bedroom, one and a half bath maybe, and it’s still pretty much 75% of my paycheck if not more than my paycheck,” Dillard said.

A study by Apartment List reports Greensboro surpassed North Carolina and the nation for rent increases in 2021.

According to the data, the median monthly rent price for a two-bedroom apartment was $1,253 dollars, a 23.2% increase over 12 months.

“If I was in my budget, anything under a thousand dollars,” she said. “There’s not much room to wiggle, especially with prices rising all the time.”

The rent increase in Winston-Salem was about tied with the state.

According to the data, the median monthly rent price for a two-bedroom apartment was $1,127, which is a 20% increase over 12 months.

“It’s really tight out there right now,” said Cynthia Blue, manager of Greensboro Housing Services. “There are very few available units.”

Blue told FOX8 more luxury apartments are popping up across the city while some of the older complexes have switched ownership.

“An awful lot of apartment complexes are being purchased,” she said. “We’ve seen a lot of sales transactions in the last six months, and that is also leading to increased prices in a lot of cases.”

City officials have coordinated efforts to build more affordable units like the new Redhill Pointe community on Vandalia Avenue and Groometown Road. Affordable Housing Management, Inc. announced construction on the property last year.

Redhill Pointe will include 84 units with one, two and three-bedroom units. The rent is based on the tenant’s income and could range from $283 to $785.

Blue said 384 more units are planned to be built this year. The apartments are funded by the low-income housing tax credit and city bonds

“Being able to get land for multi-family development as well as the financial ability to be able to provide a subsidy necessary to create units at an affordable level,” she said.

Dillard told FOX8 if she can’t find an apartment within her budget, she may have to consider her last resort.

“I would love to stay around here, but with the money I do make, I’m going to have to commute,” she said.

If you are searching for an affordable apartment, click here.