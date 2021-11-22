Remembering George C. Simkins Jr. 20 years after his death

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — From integrating a Greensboro golf course to desegregating hospitals and changing voting systems, George C. Simkins Jr. is considered not only one of the most important civil rights leaders in Greensboro history, but in the history of the United States.

However, many people growing up in Guilford County have only seen his name on buildings bearing it.

Tonight, 20 years after his death, we explore what made Simkins so influential, and how his legacy continues to impact our country today.