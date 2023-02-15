RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Human remains that were found in a wooded area have been identified as a missing person.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they were called after a person found human remains in a wooded area off Shady Grove Church Road on Feb. 8.

The remains were sent to the Medical Examiner’s officer for identification.

On Tuesday, the remains were identified as Steven Tyler Tuttle. Tuttle had been reported missing in June 2021. His cause of death is unknown and the case is still under investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.