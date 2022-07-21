REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been a roller coaster recovery for the woman severely injured in a crash that took the life of her husband and two other people.

Family members told FOX8 Tonya Murrell was taken off a ventilator Thursday morning. Later that afternoon, doctors had to put her back on it.

“She’s had two surgeries for both femurs, and then she’s had hip surgeries,” said Lisa Moore, the cousin of Tonya’s husband, Rick Murrell. “Both hips were injured. She’s had two places on her arm that she’s had surgeries on.”

Tonya is a teacher at Community Baptist School in Reidsville. Her severe injuries are the result of a head-on crash on N.C. 61 on June 9. S

tate troopers say a 16-year-old lost control of his car, crossed the center line and hit an SUV driven by Rick Murrell. The longtime Greensboro firefighter died at the scene.

“Of course when tragedy strikes, it’s never an easy thing,” Moore said. “But we have a family that trusts Christ as our savior, and we know where Rick is. The family draws great comfort from that.”

Troopers said wet roads and speed were the key elements that led to the deadly crash. A woman and a teenager in the 16-year-old driver’s car also died.

Moore said Tonya is still recovering at Moses Cone Hospital with her three children by her side.

“The kids are doing as good as can be expected,” Moore said. “They’re trying to rally around their mother.”

The Murrell family knows there’s a long road ahead, but they’re holding tight to their faith and waiting for the day Tonya can come home.

“They are remaining strong and being resilient,” Moore said. “They also have the faith that their parents both have. Their faith in Christ is really pulling them through a difficult time.”

The family is still working on funeral arrangements for Rick.