ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville woman allegedly shot her boyfriend in the head during an argument on Wednesday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 12:50 a.m., Rockingham County deputies were sent to Pegram Street in Reidsville when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He was then taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators arrested Tiffany Renea Brogdon, 32, of Reidsville.

She is accused of shooting the 20-year-old during an argument. Deputies say he was her boyfriend and living with her when he was shot.

Brogdon was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a domestic hold

The investigation is ongoing.