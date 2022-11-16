REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Reidsville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit is requesting community assistance in finding a wanted man.

According to police, Orek Jaqualle Hooper, 22, is wanted in relation to “felony narcotics violations.”

Investigators say that Hooper “is known to frequent Greensboro and the west side of Reidsville.”

Orek Jaqualle Hooper (RPD)

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Reidsville Police Department at (336) 349-1010.

You can also anonymously call the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. Any tips leading to the arrest of this individual may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers.