REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own.

According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.”

Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing demonstrations for children at local schools and “being the center of attention.”

They described her as “beautiful” and “highly intelligent.”

Morgan will be “tremendously missed by us all.” The police department also offered their condolences to Officer Myers and her family, who took care of Morgan while she was sick, and remained by her side “til the end.” They expressed their gratitude to the Myers family for giving Morgan the best final days.

“Rest easy sweet girl.”