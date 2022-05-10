REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Reidsville police are looking for two men involved in a shooting that injured a teenager.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to West Harrison Street about a shooting and found a man who had been shot in the arm. He went to the hospital for treatment. Officers found out that a 16-year-old sitting in a car was shot in the leg during the same shooting and taken to the hospital by a family member.

Reidsville police say they believe Rayshawn Hairston and Victor McCollum were involved in the shooting. They obtained warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

If anyone has any information regarding the locations of Hairston or McCollum, please contact Investigator Lingle at (336) 347-2338 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.