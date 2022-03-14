Reidsville police investigate rise in violent crimes

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Shots were fired in the middle of the day feet away from homes in a Reidsville neighborhood over the weekend.

“He emptied the whole clip. He emptied everything,” Shifay Atwater said.

She heard multiple shots Sunday around 12:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Wentworth Street.

“Usually, our kids are out playing around the time the guy shot…my 10-year-old witnessed the whole thing,” Atwater said.

On Monday afternoon, the neighborhood was quiet

We spotted bullet holes in at least three homes. One owner shared pictures showing where the bullets pierced the inside of the walls and shattered windows.

Atwater was out enjoying the Sunday sunshine when a friend told her she saw the suspect around their home with a gun.

“By the time he got to the man’s mailbox…he just turned around and started firing,” Atwater said.

What really worries her is she believes she knows the gunman.

“We see the truck all the time. We see the same young man go past this house every day,” she said.

Now people are staying in their homes. If they come out, they do it with caution.

“I shouldn’t have to worry about walking out my house, getting in the car and getting shot at,” Atwater said.

The people in the community want everyone to remember when guns are used, bullets do not have a name on them.

“It’s not just us. You are endangering the whole neighborhood,” Atwater said.

Chief Ray Gibson tells FOX8 that police are increasing patrols in the neighborhood for the next few weeks.

This also comes after a drive-by shooting four days earlier on Lyle street less than two miles away from the one on Wentworth.

If you know anything about these crimes, you are urged to call police or Crimestoppers.