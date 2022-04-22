REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Reidsville police say that they have charged a man in connection to drug trafficking.

Ryan Broadnax (courtesy of the Reidsville Police Department)

Police say that they executed a search warrant at 851 Robinson Circle on Friday for narcotics violations.

Police say that they found related evidence at the scene during the search warrant.

Ryan Broadnax, 31, is charged with the following:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance

Broadnax is being held in the Rockingham County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond.

“{We} would like to thank the community for making us aware of this criminal activity and encourage anyone to report unlawful activity within the city,” said the Reidsville Police Department in a statement.