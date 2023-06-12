Reidsville police asking for public’s help identifying vehicles after juvenile shot (Reidsville Police Department)

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Reidsville police are asking for the public’s help identifying three vehicles after a shooting on Monday.

Around 2:25 a.m., Reidsville officers were sent to the 400 Block of Washington Street when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a juvenile who had been shot, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Collins at (336) 347-2343 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.