REIDSVILLE N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing numerous charges following a “dispute between neighbors which escalated to unnecessary violence,” according to the Reidsville Police Department.

On Tuesday, officers came to the 500 block of North Washington Avenue after a report of someone shooting into a home.

At the scene, investigators found Cory Xavier King, 20, and charged him with the following:

Discharging a weapon into an occupied property

Assault inflicting serious injury

King was taken to the Rockingham County Jail and placed under a $75,000 bond.

Investigators say that this was not a random incident and that the shooting was the result of a dispute that escalated to violence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Davis at

(336) 347-2341 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.