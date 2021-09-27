Reidsville Middle, High School under secured perimeter due to ‘concerning’ social media post

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A concerning social media post has led to a secured perimeter for two schools.

Reidsville Middle and High School are under a secured perimeter Monday morning. According to officials, this is not a lockdown and the school day is proceeding as normal.

Exterior doors are locked so no one can enter or leave the premises, and no visitors are allowed on these campuses until the secured perimeter is lifted.

According to officials with Rockingham County Schools, this is being done out of an abundance of caution following a “concerning” post on social media Monday morning.

Reidsville police department is currently investigating and parents have been notified.