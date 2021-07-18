Reidsville man wins $200,000 lottery prize after buying $5 ticket

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Timmy Sartin, of Reidsville, bought a Diamond Mine 9X ticket and became the latest winner of a $200,000 top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Sartin bought his winning $5 ticket from DJ’s Community Mart on Iron Works Road in Reidsville.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

