REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted by the Reidsville Police Department and is accused of attempted murder, according to police.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 600 block of Winstead Street after getting a report of a domestic dispute.

At the scene, police found a woman suffering from severe injuries to her upper body. Investigators say that three juveniles were in the home when the assault occurred and that one of the juveniles was assaulted as well.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is considered to be in critical condition.

Police have secured warrants for Samuel Earl Galloway, 56, on the following charges:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Assault with a deadly weapon

First-degree kidnapping

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or Galloway’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Lingle at (336) 347-2338 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.