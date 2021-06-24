Reidsville man charged with murder after man shot, killed in Eden

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man was arrested and charged with murder after a man was shot and killed in Eden on Thursday, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

Around 2:09a.m., officers responded to Dyer Street when they were told about a gunshot victim.

Officers arrived and found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators with the EPD responded and identified the victim as Melford Edison Holloway, 44, of Stoneville.

On Thursday, after an investigation and consultation with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office, investigators obtained a warrant on 42-year-old Vincent Lee Broadnax, of Reidsville, for the murder of Holloway

Investigators learned Broadnax’s was at Stoney Brook Apartments just outside of Eden. Officers with the EPD and Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at the apartments.

Broadnax was arrested without incident.

He has been charged with one count of felony first-degree murder.

Broadnax is being held under No Bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 8.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having information concerning the death of Melford Edison Holloway Jr. is asked to call Det. Tyson Scales or Lt. Chuck Gallaher at the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) or (336) 623-9240 (Office). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.