ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing a felony charge of child abuse after an infant was found with fentanyl in their system, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 22, RCSO investigators were called to UNCR Hospital in Eden after getting a report of an infant child being placed in emergency care.

After further testing, it was revealed that the infant had fentanyl in their system.

As a result of the investigation, Caleb Jordan Richards, 24, of Reidsville, is being charged with a felony count of intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, the RCSO announced on Wednesday.

Richards has been taken into custody and was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

He will make an appearance in court on April 3.

The infant child is expected to recover from their injuries.