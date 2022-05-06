REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing a charge of death by distribution of narcotics, according to the Reidsville Police Department.

Investigators say that the drug-related death occurred in Reidsville on Dec. 18, 2021.

The Reidsville Police Department’s investigation ultimately led to the arrest of Kevan Allen Pearson Jr, on April 28.

Pearson is being charged with one count of death by distribution of narcotics.

Pearson is being held in the Forsyth County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, between 2000 and 2020 more than 28,000 North Carolinians lost their lives due to drug overdoses.