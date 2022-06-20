REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is accused of shooting and killing another man on Monday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Around 12:26 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of South Scales Street when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found 32-year-old Keith Clark with multiple gunshot wounds. Clark was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Lavaniel Nevario King, 34, of Reidsville, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

King was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Investigator Lingle at (336) 347-2338, or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. A cash reward may be available through Crime Stoppers.