ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students, staff and loved ones at Reidsville High School are mourning the loss of a beloved track athlete.

15-year-old Shakiya Wilson was loved by many leaves an irreplaceable hole in the community.

According to Rockingham County Schools Superintendent, Shawn Stover, during track practice on Monday, the sophomore suffered a medical emergency during warmups.

“We contacted EMS, and they came quickly. Then they took her to the hospital and unfortunately, she passed at the hospital,” Stover said.

Stover says the Reidsville High Student Government Association is asking everyone to wear purple, Shakiya’s favorite color, to Friday night’s football game.

Even with students on Thanksgiving break, counselors are on standby.

“We had a team at Reidsville High School who offered support for our kids. Her sister Cheyenne goes to Reidsville Middle School, so we also had a team there just talking to students. We all grieve in different ways, and we just wanted to offer support,” Stover said.

As Rockingham County Schools continues to mourn Shakiya’s passing, Stover says they’re asking for support from the surrounding community.

“Our heart goes out to the family. It’s the worst thing that can possibly happen. Especially during this time when we all want to come together as a family. We want our Reidsville family to put our arms around the Wilson family and support them and give the love that need during this really tough time,” Stover said.

During Reidsville High School’s Friday night football game against Bunker Hill, the student body will also honor Shakiya with a moment of silence followed by a balloon release.