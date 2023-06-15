EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing a felony charge related to a child sex crime, according to the Eden Police Department.

At around noon on Wednesday, investigators say they received information that Scottie Ray Roberts, 52, of Eden, was having “concerning interaction” with a juvenile.

Police say that Roberts is a registered sex offender and that investigators immediately began to conduct a thorough investigation.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators conducted a search warrant for Roberts’ home and took him into custody.

Roberts is being charged with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $500,000 secured bond and will appear in the Rockingham County District Court on June 26.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Andrew Kenyi or Sergeant Stoneman at (336) 623-9755 anytime, 24 hours a day, or at (336) 623-9240 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.