HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — A registered sex offender is facing charges after a reported sexual assault.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says that on Oct. 4, they received a report about an assault. Douglas Glenn Sharpe was identified as the suspect. Sharpe is a registered sex offender and they found out that he was in violation of his residency requirements and notification.

The District Attorney’s office reviewed the case.

On Tuesday, Sharpe was charged with one count of felony second-degree forcible rape and one count of felony sex offender residence violation.