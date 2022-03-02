‘Really bad timing’: Guilford County residents have property tax concerns

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Property values are going up in Guilford County. The tax department reappraised 210,000 properties across the county.

Officials sent out 182,000 reappraisal notices to homeowners in late February. The document is not a bill but an assessment on how much the property is estimated to be worth.

Some people found their home value shot up thousands of dollars.

“It’s just discouraging right now,” said Caprice Corbett, who is concerned with her property reappraisal.

Corbett was not expecting to find a letter in her mailbox with the current housing market. Her home value went up 10% with the new reappraisal.

“We’re just getting over COVID, the cost of living is going up, gas and food and everywhere you turn we’re having to spend more money for everything, and now Guilford County is sending us a reevaluation of our property,” she said. “It’s just really bad timing.”

The last time county tax officials reevaluated property values was in 2017 in a very different housing market.

“There’s been probably more change in the marketplace in that period of time than any other reappraisal I’ve been a part of here in Guilford,” said Ben Chavis, a Guilford County Tax Director.

Chavis told FOX8 property values are determined by comparing the home to other homes sold in the neighborhood over the past two years.

“It’s truly about getting the property to market value,” he said. “What it would sell for as of Jan. 1 of 2022 on the open market,” Corbett said.

She said county officials should wait for the housing market to correct itself and prices to drop before moving forward.

“They’re [home sellers] encouraging bidding wars for their homes, and some people are paying $10,000, $15,000, $20,000 over the asking price and…that’s not going to hold up,” she said. “Maybe put it on hold until we get kind of a footing and give the taxpayers a break for a little bit.”

North Carolina state law requires property values to be reviewed every eight years. Guilford County commissioners have it scheduled for every five years.

“It makes sense to do a reappraisal on a shorter cycle to capture those changes whether they’re good or they’re bad,” Chavis said. “You want to be able to capture those changes and let that tax bill be a reflection of the current market value is for that property.”

Chavis told FOX8 if homeowners disagree with the estimated value to review the sales data and property information.

Then fill out an informal review within 30 days of your notice.

Homeowners can also file a formal appeal with the Guilford County Board of Equalization and Review. The deadline to submit is May 16.

Chavis told FOX8 county commissioners and city councils will set the property tax rate in June. Homeowners can expect a property tax bill in July.