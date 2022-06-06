RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A rare chipmunk sighting in Wilmington has N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission workers wondering if chipmunks are making their way into eastern North Carolina.

Chipmunks are only known to live north and west of Wake County, according to an NCWRC news release.

“We recently received an observation with photos of a chipmunk in the Wilmington area. It is likely a case of hitchhiking, however, we’d like the public to notify us of any chipmunk sightings east of Wake county,” stated Andrea Shipley, a mammalogist with the Wildlife Commission.

Staff biologists are most interested in sightings in Anson, Bladen, Brunswick, Cumberland, Duplin, Montgomery, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Richmond and Robeson Counties.

If you live in any of the counties specified and see a chipmunk, please take a picture, note the location (GPS coordinates preferred) and contact the Commission’s NC Wildlife Helpline, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 866-318-2401 or email anytime at HWI@ncwildlife.org.