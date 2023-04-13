RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing a felony arson charge after a residential fire, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies came to a home on Waynick Meadow Road in Asheboro after getting a report of a fire.

When deputies arrived, local fire departments were already at the scene and had contained the fire.

One person at the home told investigators that she was inside when she heard someone outside beating on the home and shouting that it was on fire.

Investigators say that they had been to the home twice before due to arguments between people living at the address.

Once the scene investigation was complete, deputies took Paula Lee Garner Faucette, 55, into custody. She is being charged with felony first-degree arson and is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

Faucette made her first appearance in the Randolph County District Court on Wednesday.