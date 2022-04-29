RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies are looking for a man whose whereabouts are unknown after he took off his ankle monitor.

Deputies say Jerry Allen Harlow Jr., 40, has been under electronic house arrest since Sept. 10, 2020, for charges of “multiple felony sex offenses.”

Electronic house arrest officers with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office say that Harlow removed his ankle monitor on Thursday. Deputies discovered the discarded monitor on a roadway near Harlow’s registered home in Archdale but were unable to find Harlow Jr.

An official with the sheriff’s office said that the responding deputies found a suicide note from Harlow.

Deputies say they searched the area by foot and used drones to attempt to find Harlow but they called the search off by nightfall.

The sheriff’s office has since issued an order for Harlow’s arrest for violation of pretrial conditions and a warrant for interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Harlow is described as being 6’0″ and approximately 230 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes as well as a tattoo of Japanese lettering across his upper back.