RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members and area law enforcement gathered at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on Monday at noon for its fifth annual Blessing of the Badges service.

This event recognized Peace Officers Memorial Day by honoring law enforcement officers and agencies in the county.

“By praying over these badges, I feel like it gives us a sense of security as our men and women go out each day on a shift and work,” Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt said.

Badges representing several law enforcement agencies in Randolph County on a city, county, and state level were on display at the service.

They prayed over the badges, honoring officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, and community members placed their hands on an officer’s shoulder to uplift them and thank them for their service to the community.

“They have signed up for something that’s very hazardous every day. It can be life-threatening. And we want to honor and respect their service, respect them for what they do,” said RCSO Chaplain Michael Trogdon.

Red roses were placed in front of the fallen officers’ monument.

“We always want to honor those whose lives have been taken as a result of their service,” Trogdon said. “We also want to be a blessing to their family to ensure that even in their loss…they’re not forgotten…we still cover them in prayer.”

Seabolt says that each year, officers and families of those who have fallen share their appreciation for the service.

“We feel that prayer definitely helps…we’re going to continue this tradition for years,” Seabolt said.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as a day to remember our law enforcement officers.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office recognizes May 14 to May 20 as National Police Week.