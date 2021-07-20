Randolph County Schools passes resolution making masks optional

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Board of Education passed a resolution to make masks optional in school settings.

Their resolution was passed, citing that the statewide mandate ended on June 11 and that the CDC has said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most settings.

While health officials have said they mean to release updated guidance on masks in school this week, Randolph County Board of Education voted to declare that not wearing a mask would “not violate any school rules”.

The resolution passed unanimously.

“All students, staff, and community members are encouraged to make their own decisions respecting their personal health and to choose whether to wear masks.”

It is unclear if updated state guidance could potentially affect this resolution down the road.