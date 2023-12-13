RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — School system leaders are preparing for what they expect will be a significant uptick in students with major economic developments like Toyota’s battery manufacturing site coming to the county over the next few years.

“I don’t want us to get behind here because if we get behind, it’s a chance we might not catch up,” Randolph County School System Superintendent Stephen Gainey said.

Gainey is playing math teacher with the school board. The math problem is a tough one to solve.

Due to explosive economic growth with new companies calling Randolph County home, his research shows 100,000 people coming into the county in the next five years.

“21,000 jobs are projected to come within the next few years in this region,” Gainey said.

Some of the companies he listed include Toyota, Energizer, Technimark, Wolfspeed and VinFast inneighboring Chatham County.

“When I talk about suppliers and retail jobs, that’s all going to in fact affect us,” Gainey said.

Where will all those new students go?

Gainey said it’s time for the district to figure it out now, whether its adjusting school attendance zones or reassigning addresses.

With more companies, comes more subdivisions and housing developments and questions like, “Where are those located, and how will they affect student population?”

One option is buying land for new schools to be built, but that will be expensive.

“We have to get out in front of this because when the development starts, those tracts of land are going to get fewer and far between,” Gainey said.

Gainey said that in six months, he anticipates a definitive follow-up will be made to his initial presentation.