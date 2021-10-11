Randolph County residents fight proposed Dollar General

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors in one Randolph County community put a stop to a Dollar General right across from Grays Chapel Elementary School.

“Would people stop to use this store on their way to work, to and from to cigarettes, and lottery tickets and beer to take home, they would, but at what cost?” said Steve Tate, a Grays Chapel resident. “It would only be beneficial for convenience and not good long run for the whole community.”

When Steve Tate heard Randolph County was considering rezoning a 5-acre plot of land on the corner of Highway 22 and Old Liberty Road, he got the word out immediately.

He says there are already eight Dollar General stores within 10 minutes of the site.

He’s worried about impacts on traffic at the school, and if it could bring crime and other unwanted activity into the community.

“To us, that’s going to open the door to many other inappropriate requests. Then before you know it, we’ve got a strip mall here,” said Tate.

However, the property owner doesn’t see it that way.

“I thought it was something the neighbors would want. I thought it was benefitting the neighborhood, by being across from the school. The school needs something they can run over there and get it,” said Russell Lineberry. “I thought this was something the community would welcome.”

Lineberry bought the land six months ago and started talking to someone about opening a Dollar General over a month ago.

Plenty of people who live in Randolph County chimed in on Facebook. They see it as the more business in Randolph County the better.

It isn’t that simple for Will Hahn, who could end up living right next door.

“It devalues the property and hurts the neighbors,” said Hahn. “We have plenty of retail stores five miles down the road.”

Neighbors showed up to Randolph County’s Planning and Zoning committee meeting to voice their concerns. The committee decided not to move forward with their rezoning recommendation to the County Commissioners.