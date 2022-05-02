RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County officials are warning anyone who receives a “distraint notice” in the mail to not respond.

The letter claims to be from the “Tax Processing Unit of Randolph County” and tries to scare people into responding by stating “levying procedures will begin within 15 days of its receipt.”

There is no such county agency, and this is an attempt to scam residents into paying a fake tax debt.

This is a fraudulent notice from a fictitious agency and residents should not call the toll-free number listed on the letter.

If you receive this letter, report it to the Attorney General’s consumer toll-free line at (877) 5-NO-SCAM or the North Carolina Department of Justice.