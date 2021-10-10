Randolph County mechanic wins half of Cash 5 jackpot, plans to build business with his son

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County mechanic got the shock of his life when he discovered that he had won half of the Cash 5 jackpot.

Gregory Warren, of Franklinville, had just gotten out of work when he stopped at the BP on U.S. 64 East in Asheboro.

“I don’t buy lottery tickets very often,” said Warren. “It just so happens I picked a good day to buy one!”

He grabbed a Cash 5 ticket set for a drawing on Sept. 29, but he didn’t look at it again until five days later on Oct. 4.

“I forgot about it,” he said. “I’m still kind of shocked. I didn’t get a whole lot of sleep last night. Too much excitement!”

Warren had won half of the $391,870 jackpot, split with one other winner, Danielle Godette, of New Bern. After taxes, he took home $138,624.

He said he plans to use the money to launch a business, but it’s the next generation that he’s working for.

“I think I’m going into business for myself mowing yards,” said Warren. “I’ve got a 14-year-old son and I wanna get a business started so that he’ll have something to do when he graduates from high school.”

