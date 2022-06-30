RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is once again facing several rape charges, this time involving an alleged assault on a child, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
Shawn Willard, 22, of Randleman, was booked into the Randolph County Detention Center at 11:12 p.m. on Wednesday on the following charges:
- Statutory rape of a child by an adult
- Indecent liberties with a child
- Second-degree forcible rape
- Second-degree forcible sex offense
- Resisting a public officer
He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
This isn’t the first time Willard has been accused of sex crimes.
On Nov 23, 2021, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual offense.
Following an investigation, probable cause was found to charge Willard with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense.
Willard was taken into custody on Dec 9, 2021, and was issued a $30,000 bond at that time.