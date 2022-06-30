RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is once again facing several rape charges, this time involving an alleged assault on a child, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Willard, 22, of Randleman, was booked into the Randolph County Detention Center at 11:12 p.m. on Wednesday on the following charges:

Shawn Willard (ACSO)

Statutory rape of a child by an adult

Indecent liberties with a child

Second-degree forcible rape

Second-degree forcible sex offense

Resisting a public officer

He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

This isn’t the first time Willard has been accused of sex crimes.

On Nov 23, 2021, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual offense.

Following an investigation, probable cause was found to charge Willard with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense.

Willard was taken into custody on Dec 9, 2021, and was issued a $30,000 bond at that time.