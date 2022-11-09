DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is facing several felony drug charges, according to Davidson County court records.

Bobby Hester Fowler II, 47, of Archdale, is accused in court records of possessing “39.5 grams of methamphetamine to sell and deliver.”

Fowler is being charged with the following:

Two counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine

Felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half an ounce

Misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Fowler was given a $400,000 secured bond for those charges. He will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Dec. 14.