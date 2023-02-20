DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting earlier this month, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Friday Feb. 10 around 7:48pm, Davidson County Emergency Communications got a 911 call about a shooting at a home on Hughes Grove Church Road in the Noahtown community of Davidson County.

Emergency Services arrived and confirmed that the victim, Brandon Roy Hancock, 35, of Davidson County, had been shot and killed.

During the course of the investigation, detectives assigned to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division identified the suspect as David Randall Gallimore, 33, of Randolph County.

After establishing probable cause, detectives applied for, obtained and executed a search warrant on Gallimore’s home on Friday with the official from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At the conclusion of the search and as a result of the investigation, Gallimore was arrested and charged with one count of murder.

Gallimore was placed into the Davidson County Jail and is currently being held without bond.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, they are asked to call Detective Everhart with the DCSO at (336) 242-2136 or the Lexington Area Crime stoppers at (336) 243-2400.