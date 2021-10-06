Randolph County man charged with multiple counts of kidnapping, child abuse

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — A man arrested for assault and kidnapping was served with five additional warrants.

According to Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report on Sept. 30 of an assault and kidnapping that happened on Pleasant Ridge Road in Ramseur. Deputies obtained warrants for Travis Lane Parsons for felony first-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Parsons was arrested on Oct. 4. He was denied bond due to the domestic nature of the charges. He was served with additional warrants the next day including felony intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury, felony intentional child abuse causing serious physical injury and felony second degree kidnapping.

These additional charges are a result of an investigation that began Aug. 1 after receiving a report of child abuse.

Parsons was given a $500,000 bond.