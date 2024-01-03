RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is facing several felony charges related to child sex crimes, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

In July 2023, deputies got a tip about a possible sex offense involving a minor. The allegations were investigated and investigators identified the suspect as William James Anderson.

Anderson was charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, felony sex act by a parent/custodian and felony statutory sex offense with a child.

On Wednesday, Anderson was located and taken into custody on the aforementioned charges.

He was given a $150,000 secured bond by the magistrate and will make his first appearance in the Randolph County District Court on Friday.

Investigators say that the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges could be added in the future.