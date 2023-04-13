RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is facing several felony sex crime charges, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

In May 2022, deputies say they received information about sexual crimes against a minor.

Following an investigation by the RCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division, charges were sought against Carlos Castaneda Navarrette for one count of felony attempted second-degree rape and six counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

The magistrate found probable cause for the charges and issued a warrant.

On Wednesday, the RCSO’s Criminal Apprehension Team found Navarrette in Randleman and took him into custody. He is being held in the detention center on a $200,000 secured bond.

Navarrette made his first appearance in the Randolph County District Court on Thursday.