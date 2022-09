RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with indecent liberties in Randolph County.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office got information about a sex offense and began an investigation. A warrant was issued for Rodney Craig Jones Jr. on Sept. 8 for two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. The next day, Jones was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He was given a $10,00 secured bond.