Randolph County man arrested after allegedly shooting person with crossbow

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot with a crossbow in Asheboro.

On Oct. 2, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to BB Trail about an assault. They found the victim with a wound in their abdomen.

According to police, Christopher Troutman shot the victim with a crossbow and then run off. The victim was taken to the hospital and deputies searched the area for Troutman.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants on Troutman for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury.

Troutman was arrested on Oct. 7 and he was issued a $75,000 secured bond.