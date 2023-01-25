RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after being accused of child sex crimes, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The RCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children and Sex Offender Registry Office received information about the possible sexual assault of a child.

Based on the information received, detectives began an investigation into the possible sexual assault as well as the possession/distribution of child pornography.

On Tuesday, arrest warrants were obtained for 50-year-old Falcaro Hooker. A search warrant for his digital devices was also obtained.

Deputies found and seized Hooker’s devices and took him into custody. After being interviewed by investigators he was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He is being charged with the following:

Felony first-degree exploitation of a minor

Felony disseminating obscene material to a minor

Felony indecent liberties with a minor

Two counts of felony failure to notify online identifiers

Felony probation violation

Hooker is being held without bond and made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

The RCSO says the investigation is still active and ongoing and that more charges may be forthcoming.