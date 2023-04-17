RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s an economic boom for Randolph County.

In the past year, several companies have announced their plans to bring economic growth and thousands of jobs. Now, Randolph County Commissioners and Asheboro City Council members are working to secure another project.

Energizer Battery has been in the area for decades and is looking to expand its operations by adding 178 new, high-paying jobs.

Local leaders said they believe all of these opportunities will bring more people to the area.

“We’ve never seen this level of investment and job creation in such a short time in our community,” said Kevin Franklin, president of the Randolph County Economic Development Corporation.

Franklin is excited about the rapid growth he says Randolph County is seeing right now. Over the past year, several major companies have decided to call the area home.

Axium Packaging will create 118 jobs. Sumitomo Forestry America is looking to employ 129 people. Toyota is bringing 2,100 jobs to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

Leaders in Randolph County are hoping to add Energizer to that list.

“We are approaching 3,000 open new jobs right now in the county,” said Darrell Frye, chairman of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners.

The new jobs would have an average salary of $54,000, which is more than $10,000 dollars higher than the county’s current average wage.

“It’s a considerable increase. People that are qualified to work there can certainly make a lot more money working there, and we just see it as more economic development to show that Asheboro and the Carolina Core is an important part of the manufacturing world,” Asheboro Mayor David Smith said.

On Monday, the Asheboro City Council and Randolph County Commissioners approved a $420,000 incentive package paid over five years. If Energizer chooses Asheboro for the expansion, its total investment would be $43 million in machinery and equipment.

“I think we’ll continue to see opportunities here in the community. Whether it will be at this pace and at this level, I can’t say, but…with all of the activity that we’re seeing, I think there’s more to come,” Franklin said.

With all these jobs coming to the area, the county is holding a meeting Tuesday to discuss the county’s growth management plan.

It will be at 5:30 p.m. at Eastern Randolph High School.