RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County Schools officials are giving students a chance to get a sneak peek of what it looks like to have a real career.

The district held a career expo on Friday at the Journey Church in Asheboro to allow students to speak one-on-one with employers.

Over 600 juniors from all eight high schools around the county joined in for the all-day interactive fun.

“I always knew what I wanted to do growing up, but a lot of kids don’t. This opens their eyes up to the future and what they can do in life,” said Sergeant Jamie Brown with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department was one of 47 employers that set up tables with information pamphlets, gear for students to touch and try on and souvenirs for them to take home.

The expo allowed the students to ask questions about careers of their interest, sign up for other information sessions and get a head start on plans after high school and college.

Once you go into the adult world, it’s a really scary place where you don’t really know what’s going to happen. Have an idea to give yourself some background,” said Jason Bradshaw, a junior at Randolph Early College High School.

Like other students, Bradshaw is still trying to figure out where his career path will lead him in life, but he said he got the opportunity to see what is available he may not have thought of trying out.

“It’s important for everybody just start thinking about what you want to do outside of high school,” Bradshaw said.