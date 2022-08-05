RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County Public Health released a warning to the public on Friday after three rabid foxes were found in the county in July.

The three foxes that tested positive for rabies were found and killed in the following areas in Archdale:

Fernwood Drive

Kreamer Drive

West White Drive

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside

or outside, aged four months or older be vaccinated for rabies. Animals in outdoor fenced areas should also have current rabies vaccinations.

Rabies circulates in wildlife population throughout the entire year.

Here are some tips to help prevent you or anyone you know from being exposed to the rabies virus:

Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive.

Do not approach an animal or try to play with, touch, rescue or treat any wildlife. If you find a sick or

injured animal, contact Animal Services at (336) 683-8232.

Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior.

Be careful if a wild animal approaches you since they are not normally friendly.

Do not try to separate fighting animals.

Feed your pets indoors.

Do not leave food outside since it will attract dogs, cats and other wildlife into your yard.

Report all stray animals to Animal Services at (336) 683-8232. Stray animals may not

have current rabies vaccinations.

If a person is bitten by an domestic or stray animal, wash the bitten area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to animal services.

For more information on rabies prevention, call Randolph County Animal Services at (336) 683-8232, Randolph County Public Health at (336) 318-6200 or click here.