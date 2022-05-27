RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A wanted Randolph County fugitive was discovered in Georgia on Thursday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Rafael Rabadan, 30, has been under Electronic House Arrest (EHA) with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office since March 26, 2020, on charges of trafficking illegal substances.

On March 5 of this year, EHA officers were alerted that Rabadan had removed his monitoring device and came to his home to speak with him. When they arrived they discovered the device in a wooded area but were unable to find Rabadan.

On March 8, a warrant was issued for Rabadan’s arrest for interfering with his monitoring device. An additional warrant for his arrest was issued on May 4 for failure to appear on a felony. Rabadan also has three outstanding warrants for failure to appear related to the trafficking of illegal substances.

On Thursday, Rabadan was discovered in Georgia by a bondsman who took Rabadan back to Randolph County where he was placed in the jail and surrendered his bond.

He is currently being charged with the following:

Four counts of failure appear on felony

One count of interfering with an electronic monitoring device

Rabadan was issued a $155,000 secured bond plus EHA by the magistrate.