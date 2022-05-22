RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man wanted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has been located.

Deputies say Jerry Allen Harlow Jr., 40, has been under electronic house arrest since Sept. 10, 2020, for charges of “multiple felony sex offenses.”

Electronic house arrest officers with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office say that Harlow removed his ankle monitor on April 28. Deputies discovered the discarded monitor on a roadway near Harlow’s registered home in Archdale but were unable to find Harlow.

An official with the sheriff’s office said that the responding deputies found a suicide note from Harlow.

Deputies say they searched the area by foot and used drones to attempt to find Harlow but they called the search off by nightfall.

On Sunday morning, Harlow was discovered in Summersville, West Virginia located and took Harlow into custody.

As of Sunday, Harlow is back in North Carolina and in the Randolph County Detention Center.

He is being charged with the following:

Interfering with an electronic monitoring device

Three counts of felony failure to appear

Harlow’s bond was set at $1.3 million.